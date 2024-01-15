Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, is a proud mom who's always present in the stands to support her children with full vigor and energy. Throughout the 2023 college football season, Pilar was seen at Alabama's home games, cheering for Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders.

However, this time, Sanders arrived at the Coors Events Center for her daughter Shelomi Sanders, an athlete for the Colorado Women's Basketball team. Although, it was not an easy ride for Sanders due to the snowstorms in Colorado. She posted an Instagram story where she said:

"Make no mistake, people are still showing up for this game today. It is so wild. You have to see the road. Look at this."

She captioned the post with the hashtag:

"#PROUDBUFFMOM"

Pilar Sanders showed Colorado's 3-pointer live on IG

Making it to the basketball court, Pilar posted a reel in which she said:

"You guys! So this house is absolutely packed. This next play doesn't go on the story, it's definitely a post; my girls are showing out. We're definitely going to win this game against Stanford for sure."

"Oh my gosh, it is packed, the crowd is wild and this was a bomb play. All the girls are palyng so good, but check this one out."

She then turned her rear camera on and showed a live play where the Colorado Women's Basketball team scored an amazing three-pointer. She captioned her reel:

"OMG THERE ARE SO MANY MOMENTS TO HIGHLIGHT AT THE @cubuffswbb GAME VS #standford OUR GIRLS SHOWED UP AND OUT AND WE ARE STILL GOING!!!! this was just halftime! @kindyllwetta #skobuffs"

The No. 5 Colorado defeated the No. 8 Stanford Cardinals 71-59.

