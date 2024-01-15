Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders attended daughter Shelomi Sander's basketball game against the California Golden Bears alongside his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, and son, Shedeur Sanders, on Friday.

Fifth-ranked Colorado (14-1) beat the California Golden Bears 76-61 in what was a routine win although Shelomi Sanders did not get off the bench in what has become her customary role.

After the game, Pilar Sanders hyped up the Buffs and Shelomi on Instagram:

"So proud of my girls."

Pilar Sanders' Instagram

Pilar and Deion Sanders support their children

Since the season started, Pilar Sanders has barely missed a game that Shelomi Sanders has been involved in this season, and she continually shows her support for her youngest daughter on her Instagram account.

Pilar Sanders also showed her support for her sons, football player Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, who transferred to Colorado from Jackson State with their famous father, attending all their home games.

Deion Sanders recently visited the Buffs basketball women's facilities, and he was full of praise for his daughter and the team on Instagram.

"I am tremendously proud of our Buffs women's basketball program and everything they have accomplished and are working towards. JR Payne you are doing an excellent job with our ladies on and off the court, one of which being my baby girl Shelomi Sanders keep up the great work young lady," Coach Prime wrote.

Could Deion Sanders leave Colorado?

When former Alabama Crimson Tide coach, Nick Saban announced his retirement on Wednesday evening, the news threw the college football fraternity into a tailspin with the implications of the news still reverberating.

After the tributes poured in, the issue of who would succeed the legendary Bama coach became the burning question. Outspoken ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith brought up a controversial name: Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

Smith was not the only high-profile sports commentator to float the idea, with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal also proposing the idea on his Instagram account.

“Hey I don’t usually do this, but I am gonna do it today. Deion Sanders for the Alabama job? Let me know what you think,” Shaq said.

During an interview with NBC last year, Deion Sanders clarified his position regarding his future in Boulder.

“I don’t plan on being anywhere else in my coaching career, it is my desire to one day retire, and just walk off… not walk off – I want to ride off on a white horse with a black hat in Boulder, Colorado. Winning a championship,” Sanders said.

Colorado fans will hope that Coach Prime is a man of his word and that he will improve on what was largely a positive first season as a head coach at the FBS level by building a dynasty in Boulder.