The Sanders family is fully involved with sports. While he was young, Deion Sanders showed his talent in two sports, football, and baseball while his sons have been trying to walk in his footsteps and become football stars themselves. So how could his daughter Shelomi Sanders be left behind in this race to greatness.

Shelomi is a basketball star who just transferred to Colorado and joined the basketball program. She has NCAA experience due to her stint at Jackson State but she will now represent the Buffaloes in the current season. And she got a heartfelt shout-out from Coach Prime for forging her path away from her father's shadow.

So what did Deion Sanders say about Shelomi Sanders representing the Buffs basketball?

Deion Sanders gives a shout-out to Buffaloes' new basketball star Shelomi Sanders

Deion Sanders posted a video of his visit to the Colorado Buffaloes basketball facilities. And he seemed rather impressed with what he got to see there. Especially his own daughter Shelomi Sanders representing the Buffaloes basketball program. And he had a special shout-out to give to her for her achievements.

"I am tremendously proud of our Buffs women's basketball program and everything they have accomplished and are working towards. JR Payne you are doing an excellent job with our ladies on and off the court, one of which being my baby girl Shelomi Sanders keep up the great work young lady," Coach Prime wrote in the caption.

Shelomi played basketball for the Jackson State Tigers last season when her father led the football program there until last year. This season, she will play for the Buffaloes due to the whole of her family moving to Boulder.

Coach Prime's kids in sports

When Deion Sanders moved base from Jackson State to Colorado, he didn't move alone. Almost all of his kids moved to Boulder with him to join the Colorado sports programs in different capacities. Shedeur Sanders came in as the Buffaloes' QB1 and has performed really well, with some experts even giving him a chance for the Heisman this season.

Shedeur is aided in the defense by his brother Shilo Sanders who plays safety for the Buffaloes. The Colorado defense hasn't looked great in recent games but nobody faults Shilo for the efforts he puts in. Their elder brother Deion Sanders Jr. has taken charge of the social media and brand marketing aspect of the football program.

If that wasn't enough, Shelomi has joined the Buffs basketball program as a player. The Sanders family is all in on Colorado. Or as Shelomi once said, "It's a family affair."