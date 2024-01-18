Quavo, the rap sensation worth a cool $28 million, isn't holding back on his football insights, especially when it comes to the Colorado Buffaloes and Coach Prime's sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.

The Sanders brothers are having an amazing time on the runways of Paris Fashion Week, but the Georgia native believes they've got some improvement to do before hitting the college football field for the 2024 season.

Even as Shilo and Shedeur bask in the glitz of the fashion world, Quavo, despite never playing college football himself, didn't shy away from sharing his thoughts on the Buffaloes' game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Y'all boys needs to tighten up! ... Y'all had too much motion (offense). They couldn't handle the motion," Quavo told the Sanders.

He specifically pointed out that Shilo, known for his hard hits, needs to refine his coverage as a defensive back. Despite the critique, the hit rapper made it clear that it's all love, blending his football wisdom with encouragement for the Buffs to step up their game.

Expand Tweet

The Colorado Buffaloes, with Deion Sanders in charge in his first season, finished 4-8 despite winning their first three games of the 2023 college football season.

Also read: "It was the lifestyle": Quavo spurs online debate as he joins Kamala Harris in a discussion on gun violence prevention

Quavo lauds Trae Young for no-look lob to Jalen Johnson

The rapper recently ventured into the NBA, too, reacting to Trae Young, who led the Atlanta Hawks to their 23rd victory of the season, securing his fourth 40-point game by scoring 40 points in just 40 minutes against the Washington Wizards.

One standout play that caught the eye of the "HOTEL LOBBY (Unc&Phew)" rapper was Young's artful no-look lob to Jalen Johnson during the second quarter. Impressed by the flashy move, the rapper took to his Instagram story to shower praise on Trae Young. Tagging Young in his post, the rapper captioned:

"Nasty af my gang."

Image via screenshot (Instagram)

Expand Tweet

During a fast-paced transition play, Young unleashed a high lob to the Hawks' center, Jalen Johnson, who seized the opportunity with a thunderous midair dunk.

Also read: "It was the lifestyle": Quavo spurs online debate as he joins Kamala Harris in a discussion on gun violence prevention