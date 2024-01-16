Deion Sanders' sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders recently caught up with Pharrell Williams on their Paris trip. The Colorado Buffaloes stars had a chat with the music producer on the sets of Louis Vuitton photoshoot sets and got a piece of advice.

Shilo and Shedeur flew to Paris to participate in Louis Vuitton's Mens Fall-Winter Show 2024. There, both of them teamed up with Williams for his collection photoshoot, and recieved huge appreciation from the rapper:

“Honored to have you guys here. To me like, it's symbolic that you are doing this. You know one of y’all like dreams and you’re at the top of the game,” Williams told Shilo and Shedeur.

Coach Prime's sons explained their decision of doing the photoshoot, saying that they don't want to be known just for football. The brothers want to be multi-dimensional and try different things. According to the 250,000,000-worth Pharrell Williams, they already are.

"You already are, it's just that society makes you think that you are not & you aspire to be other things but you guys do so many things already. So you don't want to be! If I were you I would change that language. I AM MULTI DIMENSIONAL. You know what I'm saying? Let them know, you're already that!" Pharrell Williams said.

Shedeur Sanders wore a Marni puff jacket and black trousers for the photoshoot rehearsal. The $4.8 million NIL-valued star topped the look with stylish black shades.

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders got father Deion Sanders a Christmas gift

The Louis Vuitton photoshoot isn't the only collaboration between Shilo and Shedeur Sanders. They recently appeared in a CVS commercial highlighting the quickness of the brand’s pick-up service. The Buffaloes players used it to get their father and head coach Deion Sanders a Christmas present.

They used their cellphones to select a range of gifts and then arrived at the CVS store to pick up their order. They got Coach Prime a figurine of an African American Santa Claus worth $19.99.

Shilo and Shedeur have been Deion Sanders' main pieces of the Colorado puzzle in his debut season in Boulder. They would want to lead a resurgent Buffaloes team in a rise to the top

