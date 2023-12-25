$4,000,000 NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders reveals hilarious ringtone for dad and Colorado HC Deion Sanders

Despite having a $4,000,000 On3 NIL valuation, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a typical son who loves cracking jokes with his family. Shedeur and his father, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, might have a strong coach-player relationship, but they also embrace each other as a father-son duo who manage to crack each other up from time to time.

Shedeur Sanders once again tickled the funny bone of "Coach Prime" in a hilarious interaction. In a video posted on Deion Sanders' Instagram, Shedeur talked about how he had a customized ringtone for his dad on his phone.

The signal-caller then insisted Coach Prime call him to check it out. And when he did, an eerie caller tune played, with Shedeur saying that he knows "it's trouble" every time "Prime Time" calls him.

Coach Prime and his QB son had quite a fascinating start to their Colorado debut season this year. However, after going undefeated in three games, things started going downhill for the Buffs, leading them to finish with a 4-8 overall record.

But despite the criticisms they received after their dismal performance in the later half of the season, Coach Prime still had an important piece of advice for Shedeur Sanders. He shared a video on Instagram where he advised the quarterback to keep his focus despite the outcomes and plan on making it big with the Buffs next year when they play in the Big 12.

"Son they're upset with no valid reason to be," Deion wrote. "This thang is bigger than us and let's show them all the gifts that God has provided. Let's also keep our Peace, Joy & consistently display our Love for this game. CU let's do us and not engage in foolishness."

Shedeur Sanders has a one-line message for OL Jordan Seaton

One of the biggest problems for the Buffs this season was the O-line and their inability to protect Shedeur Sanders on the gridiron. This led to him being sacked 52 times this season.

Deion Sanders has rebuilt the offensive line using the transfer portal and is bringing in players to help protect his quarterback better. The Buffs also gained the commitment of five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.

In a video posted on the "Well Off Media" YouTube Channel, fans see Seaton and Shedeur engage in a conversation, with the OL showing off a gold chain he wore. Shedeur Sanders used this opportunity to talk about the great things they could achieve together with the Buffaloes in a one-liner that stated:

"We could shine together."

It will be interesting to see if the strategies implemented by Deion Sanders prove successful in his second year as head coach in Boulder. Can the Buffs emerge as one of the teams to look out for in 2024?

