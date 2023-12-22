Is Jordan Seaton signing with Deion Sanders' Colorado? 5-star recruit reportedly considering a flip to Maryland

National Signing Day brought its fair share of surprises and uncertainties, but none more intriguing than the situation surrounding standout offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.

Seaton committed to Deion Sanders' Colorado but is yet to sign with the Buffaloes. As the early signing period unfolded, the highly-rated recruit's decision seemed all but certain. But recent developments suggest a potential flip to Maryland, adding a layer of suspense to his college choice.

Jordan Seaton's dilemma

Despite committing to Colorado on December 7, Jordan Seaton, the 6'5", 287-pound five-star offensive tackle from IMG Academy, has left Buffaloes fans on edge as he remains unsigned.

The shadow of uncertainty looms large, with Jordan Seaton reportedly considering late offers from Maryland, Oregon, Nebraska, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and Tennessee.

On Tuesday morning, Seaton posted a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) has heightened the intrigue surrounding his college decision.

The timing of the X post, just a day before the expected signing with Colorado, has thrown an element of uncertainty into the mix.

Reports even suggest that Seaton turned down a "multi-million" dollar offer from Tennessee to honor his commitment to Colorado. This underscored the financial considerations at play.

Financial factors and NIL impact

Seaton's recruitment has been notably influenced by the evolving landscape of college football, particularly the introduction of NIL opportunities.

The 5-star recruit, who initially turned down a "multi-million" dollar offer from Tennessee to commit to Colorado, has hinted at the significance of maximizing his platform.

“Nowadays in sports, you want to maximize your platform. It’s crazy how you can commit to a school and people want you more.”

Maryland as the contenders in the mix

Reports indicate that Jordan Seaton has been in contact with multiple programs, and Maryland, with its late and compelling pitch, has become a serious contender.

The Terrapins, led by coach Mike Locksley, have actively pursued Seaton for over four years. They have made a compelling case for the Washington D.C. native to play closer to home.

Other schools, including Oregon, Nebraska, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and Tennessee are also reportedly in the mix, intensifying the competition.

Impact on Colorado and Deion Sanders

For Colorado and HC Deion Sanders, the potential loss of Seaton would be significant. Sanders secured a commitment from Seaton earlier in the month, bolstering the offensive line.

And if Jordan Seaton decides to flip, it could leave a notable gap in Colorado's recruiting class. It would impact its offensive line strategies and long-term prospects.

Despite Sanders' success in securing the No. 1 transfer class in the country, losing a prized high school recruit like Seaton would undoubtedly be a setback.

