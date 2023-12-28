Shedeur and Shilo Sanders buy African American Santa as a Christmas present worth $19.99 for Coach Prime 

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders recently appeared on a CVS ad that premiered on Tuesday. The ad was meant to highlight the quickness and ease of use of CVS' pick-up service.

The brothers picked an assortment of Christmas gifts from their cellphones before arriving at the store to pick up their order.

Once back in their car, the brothers while reviewing their Christmas gifts, saw with surprise an African American Santa, which they decided to give to their father, Deion Sanders. According to reports from CVS customers on social media, the figurine is valued at $19.99.

Shedeur and Shilo's NIL deals value

Both of Deion Sanders' kids are on top of their NIL deals, which is unsurprising, given that they are the sons of a sporting legend.

Shedeur Sanders is the top-ranked football player in NIL deals, with his annual value being around $4 million, according to On3. Only USC's Brony James, Lebron James' son, is above him in the NIL rankings. Shedeur did drop a bit during the season, with his NIL deals being valued at $4.8 million towards the end of October.

Shilo Sanders is the top 29 football player in the NIL rankings and 38th overall, with his NIL deals being valued at around $910K, according to On3. His value has increased steadily through the season.

Colorado's reinforced offensive line

Deion Sanders has taken seriously the need to protect his son Shedeur next season.

Shedeur was the most sacked quarterback in the nation, with a total of 52 in the season and at least three sacks per game. The O-line was the biggest weakness the Buffaloes had in 2023, so Coach Prime has decided to address it.

On Monday, Deion Sanders managed one of the biggest coups of his recruiting career by getting hold of five-star offensive lineman recruit Jordan Seaton. Moreover, he has brought five offensive linemen through the transfer portal, four three-stars and one four-star transfer.

