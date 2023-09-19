Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders ranks himself "No. 1" after debuting as Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week

Shilo Sanders, Deion Sanders' second-born son at Colorado, finally broke into the public's consciousness with an impressive 80-yard pick-six.

He did it in the charged atmosphere at Folsom Field where the Buffaloes were having a difficult game against the Colorado Rams, making the moment even sweeter.

In the post-game press conference, Shilo Sanders was all smiles as he said what he had prayed about before the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I told the Lord, I said, 'Lord, give me pick-six today and I'm going to go to church in the morning," Sanders said. "So it's 1:06 (am), I need to go home so I can wake up and go to church tomorrow because I made a promise. If you do your job, (big plays) are going to come."

For his efforts, Shilo Sanders was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. He recently posted a picture on his story referencing his dad's tendency to rank his kids with the caption, "Ranked #1 son of the week, also @deionsanders."

Enter caption

While speaking to the media after the game, Deion Sanders said that Shilo Sanders had indeed moved up the rankings.

"He (Shilo) is moving up," Deion said. "He is moving on up like the Jeffersons, but [son] Shedeur is straight-up balling too."

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders' kid's rankings

Deion Sanders first said that he ranks his kids in December 2022 in an Instagram post, and the revelation caused a lot of controversy. At the time, his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., topped the ranking.

After the game against the Colorado State Rams, Coach Prime was pictured having a good time with his youngest daughter Shelomi.

Deiondra Sanders, his eldest daughter, was also in attendance but Coach Prime namechecked Shelomi, nicknamed Bossy, revealing the support that she has been giving him, which might move her up the rankings.

"Bossy came in and gave me the biggest hug and kiss and appreciation for Daddy that she could ever give me at the end of the game, so that was great."

Deion Sanders hinted at the fact that the rankings were constantly changing, much like the much-vaunted AP polls.

"It's tough. My kids' rankings are tough," Sanders said. "It's a serious run right now, it really is."

He then went on to dispel the controversy surrounding his ranking system.

"I'm the only one that's honest about ranking my kids. You guys act like you love all of them the same and you don't," he said. "I don't know why y'all act like that."

Whatever the case, Deion's kids seem to have taken to the rankings and are having fun with it week in and week out.