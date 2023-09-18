Deion Sanders Jr. runs a 100-meter dash to celebrate Shilo Sanders' first career pick-six: WATCH

When Colorado Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw a loose ball, Shilo Sanders, the Buffaloes' defensive back, evoked memories of his father when he managed a touchdown from an 80-yard interception for his first career pick-six.

Usually, it is his brother, sensational quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who hogs all the attention. But this time it was Shilo Sanders who got the Buffaloes started in what turned out to be a late-night Pac-12 clash.

Cheering him on all the way was his big brother, Deion Sanders Jr., who dashed 100 meters until he scored the touchdown.

Sanders Jr. posted the video of himself running and cheering with Shilo Sanders and the Colorado team on X.

The Deion Sanders football clan

Deion has had a phenomenal sporting legacy playing in both MLB and NFL and being the only athlete to have ever appeared in both a World Series and a Super Bowl.

Remarkably, three of his sons have also played college football with two of them having a decent chance of getting drafted into the NFL.

Deion Sanders Jr.

Deion Sanders Jr. is Coach Prime's firstborn son with ex-wife Carolyn Chambers.

He played as a wide receiver for the SMU Mustangs before hanging his boots in 2015 and becoming a full-time content creator.

Sanders Jr. was once given the chance to document his father's exploits at Jackson State and has never looked back since.

He currently runs a YouTube channel named "Well Off Media" that showcases behind-the-scenes footage of the Colorado Buffaloes.

He is responsible for Coach Prime's opening team meeting video which had up to 4.2 million views in the week after it was released.

His father admitted to the impact that Sanders Jr's videos have had on recruiting for Colorado.

"Ninety-nine percent of them told me, 'Hey, man, we watch the videos every day,’" Sanders said, "You could have the best product on Earth, but if people don’t know about it, you’re not going to sell it. It’s showing how good of a product it is. It’s showing how great Boulder actually is.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders

Since transferring from Jackson State to join father Deion and brother and quarterback Shedeur Sanders at Colorado, Shilo has been relegated to the background as the media and fans focused on the other Sanders.

Shedeur has been getting Heisman shouts and according to several analysts, is a genuine contender to be picked in the NFL first round when the time comes.

The Sanders brothers under the tutelage of their famous father are running things in Boulder.