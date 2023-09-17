"Beast mode" - Deion Sanders ex-wife hyped up with Shilo Sanders' 80-yard pick six in Colorado's Week 3 success

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes continued their impressive run in Week 3 of college football, and Shilo Sanders particularly stood out. The senior safety had four tackles in Saturday’s game, forced one fumble, and had one interception.

Shilo’s mother, Pilar Sanders, was so hyped up by his 80-yard pick that she updated her Instagram story with a video of the action. She captioned the video “Beast Mode.” Shilo is the eldest son of Sanders’ whom he had with Pilar, his second wife.

Pilar Sanders, on her Instagram story about Shilo Sanders

Deion Sanders and the family project at Colorado

Sanders has made the Colorado Buffaloes project about family, and it’s proving to be a wise move. Apart from Shilo, his two other sons are also involved in the team with different roles.

His first son, Deion Jr., who played college football for the SMU Mustangs, manages the team’s social media presence. The former SMU wide receiver uses his media skills to bring the team’s activities to light and advance positive narratives about the project they have going on.

More prominently, Shedeur features at the center of his father’s team, leading the offense from quarterback. The coach’s decision to make his son the starting quarterback attracted criticism from commentators.

However, Shedeur’s performance over the last three games has proven his dad’s constant insistence that he has earned the spot purely on merit. In just three games this season, he has compiled over 900 passing yards for six touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

Shedeur has been instrumental to Colorado’s hot form this season. He’s at the heart of the Buffaloes’ offense, penetrating opponents’ defenses.

The Buffaloes will face Pac-12 opponents from next weekend, starting with No. 13 Oregon Ducks. After that, they meet the USC Trojans, led by the formidable quarterback Caleb Williams.