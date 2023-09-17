"They needed to lose" - Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders points at Colorado St.'s dirty play with her latest reaction to Week 3 success

Deiondra Sanders, the first-born daughter of Deion Sanders, showed her support for fans who were outraged by the cheap and malicious hit by a Colorado State player during the Rocky Mountain showdown.

In the first quarter, Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn put in a nasty late hit on Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter for which he was flagged.

Deiondra was incensed by the incident and rubbed in the Buffaloes win over the Rams. She tweeted on the matter on X,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I knew we were going to win but regardless they needed to lose, they were playing dirty...

Expand Tweet

The game had already charged when Colorado State coach Jay Norvell's sharp barb regarding etiquette and respect targeted Colorado coach Deion.

Coach Prime's rejoinder on Buff's YouTube channel raised the temperature in Boulder.

"Once again, why would you talk about us when we don't talk about nobody," Sanders said, "They did mess around and made it personal."

The Blackburn versus Travis Hunter incident was not all. According to reports, during the game, after a Hunter fumble that led to a Rams touchdown, Shedeur appeared to poke Colorado defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara in the eye.

It took a double overtime comeback win for the Buffaloes to go 3-0. The after-effects of the game can however still be felt in Boulder.

How much will Hunter's injury cost the team, only time will tell. The Colorado coach confirmed on ESPN that the two-way star was admitted to a local hospital after leaving the game during the third quarter.

“First thing I heard was that he would be out a few weeks," Sanders said, "I heard that for sure, but we’re gonna do what we gotta do to take care of him.”

How did Deion Sanders vs. Jay Norvell go?

After hinting that something would happen to the press all week, at the end of the game, Deion and Jay shook hands and parted with no further incident.

Deion spoke on the matter to ESPN after the game.

“I could be petty if they are petty but I ain’t got time for that man. I’m on to bigger things," Sanders said, "I’m happy for the brother. I really am. And I’m happy that they played a good game. I’m happy he’s a head coach. I’m happy for any brother who is doing it and is successful, man I truly am. I don’t know where all this stuff comes from. I have to respond because my mama taught me that, you know you just don’t attack me and I’m going to sit back and I ain’t going to say nothing."

The Rocky Mountain showdown ended up being a much closer spectacle than was anticipated, but the drama on and off the gridiron made it a worthy encounter.