What did Jay Norvell say to Deion Sanders? Tensions flare ahead of Week 3's Rocky Mountain Showdown

The Colorado State Rams and the Colorado Buffaloes square off in Week 3, and the coaches have been vocal. Rams coach Jay Norvell has been trying to get his team ready against a ranked program but called out Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

While speaking on his weekly radio show, Jay Norvell commented about how Deion Sanders wears his hat and sunglasses while addressing the media. It is clear that Norvell is not a fan of it.

"They're tired of all that stuff. They really are tired of it. And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don't care if they hear it in Boulder, I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me." H/t USA Today

Did Jay Norvell's comments get any retribution?

Jay Norvell's comments did not sit well with Deion Sanders and the rest of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders responded to a YouTube video released by his son, Deion Jr., on his media company's channel. Sanders discussed the disrespect that he felt and how the game is taken to the next level.

"I was minding my own business," Sanders told his team. "Watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to be the best coach I could be, and I read some bulljunk that (Jay) Norvell said about us. Why would you want to talk about us when we don't talk about nobody?

"All we do is come out here, work our butts off and get ready for Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it personal. It was just gonna be a good game, but they made it personal."

The Colorado Buffaloes have dominated throughout the rivalry, as the Buffaloes have won each of the previous five head-to-head games. This could be seen as Jay Norvell trying to provide a spark for the Rams, who are seen as a massive underdog.

This game will be very interesting, as Shedeur Sanders has shown a tendency to take things personally. Travis Hunter has the ability to dominate on both sides of the field and play well. This game definitely got a lot more interesting as a result of the sparring of words recently.