Deion Sanders gets a lesson in manners from Colorado State's HC Jay Norvell before Week 3's all-Colorado game

There has been a lot of hype surrounding this weekend's Rocky Mountain Showdown between the Colorado State Rams and the Colorado Buffaloes. However, some bulletin board material is coming up before the two interstate rivals meet on Saturday afternoon.

Colorado State coach Jay Norvell commented on his weekly radio show about how Colorado coach Deion Sanders decided to wear his hat and sunglasses during the press conferences.

"They're tired of all that stuff. They really are tired of it. And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me." H/t USA Today

While the live audience applauded Norvell's comments, it did not go well over in Boulder.

In a YouTube video released by Coach Prime's son, Deion Jr., on his media company's channel, Sanders spoke to his team and discussed the ramifications of Norvell's words and how things have been taken to a new level.

"I was minding my own business," Sanders told his team. "Watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to be the best coach I could be, and I read some bulljunk that (Jay) Norvell said about us. Why would you want to talk about us when we don't talk about nobody?

"All we do is come out here, work our butts off and get ready for Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it personal. It was just gonna be a good game, but they made it personal."

The Buffaloes have dominated this rivalry since its inception in 1893 and won each of the last five games they have played against the Rams. It will be interesting to see how things look during the Week 3 game, as the Buffaloes now have some extra motivation.

What should we expect from the Colorado vs. Colorado State game?

Colorado vs. Colorado State continues to get more exciting with less than 48 hours before kickoff. Deion Sanders has proven to be an excellent head coach and lifted the Buffaloes to be a ranked program after just two games in charge.

Dan Norvell may be frustrated with Sanders' "antics" or just trying to add more of a spark to this rivalry matchup.

Either way, this game will be very interesting to watch. Expect to see Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter shine, and the Buffaloes to remain undefeated when the clock zeroes out.