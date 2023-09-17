Hall of Famer Deion Sanders goes all in to support daughter Shelomi Sanders in downtown Boulder amid a thrilling Week 3 encounter

Shelomi Sanders, the last-born daughter of Deion Sanders, was at the forefront of the wave of support that the Colorado Buffaloes are amassing. This is amidst a revolution that has seen them become this season's college football darlings.

Shelomi joined the Colorado basketball team as a walk-on alongside her brothers when her father was appointed coach.

She was pictured holding the hand of her famous father in a pre-match gathering the day before the Buffaloes met the Colorado State Rams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The official Buffs Instagram account posted a picture of Shelomi enjoying herself with the caption:

"A good time with Buff nation tonight."

Celebrities hail the Deion Sanders revolution

Deion Sanders isn't known as 'Coach Prime' for nothing. Wherever he goes, the media always follows due to the charisma he possesses and the newsworthy soundbites he always has at the tip of his tongue.

The work he did at Jackson State was phenomenal, but that was the FCS. The work he's doing at Colorado is right under the national gaze and everyone, including celebrities, have been noticing and commenting on it.

On his Urban's Take Podcast, former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer had high praise for Deion Sanders and the way he has turned around the Colorado Buffaloes.

“It’s a story that, in my lifetime, I’ve never seen anything like what I’m witnessing with this transition of a team,” Meyer said. “Colorado might’ve been the worst program in the last decade … If they stay healthy, they’re gonna win a bunch of games this year.”

Injured New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not hide his admiration for Deion Sanders on an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show'.

"I'm a Colorado fan. I'm a big fan. I'm a fan of what Deion is doing. And I'm a fan of the fact that they must be doing something right. Like Saleh said this: 'If there's a lot of crows pecking and a lot of people s***-talking, you must be doing something right.'"

Rodgers continued to elaborate on the dust-ups that the Sanders family has had with the teams that they have encountered so far.

"And they shut up the team that was in the national championship in Week 1. And then somebody said something in Week 2. And they shut them up, and then somebody else just said something in Week 3 now, and they're about to shut them up too."

Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder and turned the national spotlight on sleepy Colorado and the stars are taking notice.