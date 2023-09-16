As he recovers from a season-ending Achilles tear, Aaron Rodgers cannot help but love Deion Sanders' coaching stint at the University of Colorado so far.

When the Hall of Fame cornerback was first announced as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, it was met with much derision – a situation seemingly exacerbated by a mass exodus of players from the program as he looked to reshape the roster in his image.

And then the Buffaloes shocked football fans by winning their first two games, one of them against last season's national runner-up, TCU. Suddenly, Sanders is now being hailed as the best coaching hire in college football history, and Rodgers is a big fan.

Aaron Rodger loves Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes coaching stint

Speaking on a special edition of "The Pat McAfee Show" from his home on Friday, the New York Jets quarterback said:

"I'm a Colorado fan. I'm a big fan. I'm a fan of what Deion is doing. And I'm a fan of the fact that they must be doing something right. Like Saleh said this: 'If there's a lot of crows pecking and a lot of people s***-talking, you must be doing something right.'

"And they shut up the team that was in the national championship in week one. And then somebody said something in week two. And they shut them up, and then somebody else just said something in week three now, and they're about to shut them up, too."

He also had praise for Sanders' son Shedeur, who has impressed as the starting quarterback:

“[Sanders] played at Jackson State but he can’t play at big-time college football, right? (He had) 510 yards Week 1. Come on. What are we talking about here? And the other kid that plays both ways? He’s incredible too.”

What Aaron Rodgers said about Keith Olbermann's comments on his unvaccinated status

Of course, the narrative around the episode still revolved around Aaron Rodgers' injury. One of the more interesting moments came when he was asked about Keith Olbermann, who had claimed on X that the player had gotten injured because he refused a COVID-19 vaccine:

Rodgers responded by saying:

"Get your fifth booster, Keith."

The four-time MVP successfully underwent surgery on Wednesday and has yet to address his future plans for now.