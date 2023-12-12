Shedeur Sanders put up decent numbers this season with the Colorado Buffaloes. But he never really met expectations due to some gaping holes in his team. So he might be keenly watching the activities in the transfer portal in hopes of welcoming some strong recruits to Boulder.

He took to social media on Monday to send a strong message to the players on the transfer portal. While he was thankful for all the players who are coming into the Colorado football program, he also sent them a warning. Not everyone can play under his dad, Deion Sanders.

“Man I’m thankful for those who wanna come play at CU. Not everyone is built to play under the expectations,” the quarterback wrote on X.

There has been a lot of activity in the transfer portal for Colorado, with Coach Prime expecting as many as six transfers so far. The number may rise in the coming days, but so far, the focus seems to be on the offensive line.

OL Khalil Benson from the Indiana Hoosiers committed to the Buffaloes on December 9, the same day as UTEP’s Justin Meyers. The other members of the supposedly new-look offensive line would be Tyler Johnson via the Houston Cougars and Yakiri Walker via Connecticut.

Shedeur Sanders’ 2023 season: Getting sacked was the norm

Shedeur Sanders took a lot of hits in the 2023 college football season. He was sacked 75 times in the 11 games he played for the team. The Buffaloes' offensive line faced a lot of criticism for failing to protect its quarterback. But despite that, head coach Deion Sanders' son put up some great numbers.

The junior quarterback passed for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions. However, after blazing out of the gate, the Buffaloes struggled to win. Colorado dropped its final six games to conclude the season 4-8 overall and last in the Pac-12.

While it is better than the 1-11 overall the team had in 2022, expectations from them were higher. Will Shedeur Sanders be able to lead his team to glory next season?