IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders son Shilo Sanders caught in a shopping spree via latest IG post - “Aspen”

Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders recently went on a shopping spree in Aspen, Colorado. The Colorado Buffaloes safety took to Instagram to share snippets of his day out with the fans, and by the looks of it, it was quite a heavy shopping day.

Shilo has always been fond of dressing up and regularly shares his outfits on social media. He also took part in the Paris Men's Fashion Week this year with his quarterback brother Shedeur Sanders. Maybe the latest shopping spree would be for everything he learnt in the fashion capital of the world.

Here are the snaps shared by the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders on his latest shopping spree this offseason.

“Aspen,” Shilo wrote in the caption of the post, revealing the location of his shopping.

Recently, the safety’s icy look went viral on Instagram, drawing reactions from all his family members. While Coach Prime left his reaction in the comments, his mother Pilar Sanders gave her thumbs up to the look by re-sharing it.

Coach Prime recently jokingly threatened to take away Shilo's Christmas present because the safety wasn't present to receive it with his brothers. The Buffaloes star was there virtually and told his dad that he couldn't do it as it was a wrong. Sanders ended up relenting and Shilo got his bag from his dad.

Shilo Sanders topped Deion Sanders' ranking of his kids

Deion Sanders revealed how he ranks his kids in a recent appearance on Robert Griffin III’s podcast ‘RG3 and The Ones’. According to the Buffaloes head coach, Shilo Sanders made was at the top. He also revealed the reason behind the pecking order, saying:

“I’m gonna throw Shilo at number one. Shilo's been consistent. He’s balling. He’s been balling, man,” Sanders told the former NFL QB.

Unfortunately for his co-fashion nova brother Shedeur, he did not make the top three in the pecking order. Although it wasn't clear as Coach named him before changing his mind to name his eldest son Bucky in his place. Quite possibly the ranking is a fluid system that keeps on changing rapidly.

