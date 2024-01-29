Deion Sanders has already envisioned his life after his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, declare for the NFL. Recently, Bucky and the Buffaloes star duo pooled in to gift their dad a stunning mansion in Colorado for when that happens. Now, Coach Prime has selected a spot where he will watch them play in the NFL.

In the latest video posted on Instagram, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach pointed out the spot in the house for watching football games. While doing so, he also subtly roasted both Shilo and Shedeur. He also reminded his quarterback son of what happened the last time he wasn't around him.

“This is where I’m gonna sit and watch them play. And they would be sitting there like ‘I want my daddy,” Sanders said.

The $50 million football legend also reminded Shedeur that his stats went down the last time he played without having him close in Jackson State.

According to Coach Prime, when he left Shedeur to go to the hospital for a medical issue for a month, the quarterback had a high completion percentage of 70. However, when Coach Prime was hospitalized, Shedeur's completion percentage went into the 60s. The Buffaloes QB didn't agree to it, though.

“Now you are making that up. It don't go that down,” Shedeur said.

Deion Sanders' new swanky mansion, a gift from Shilo, Bucky and Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders' sons, Shilo, Bucky and Shedeur Sanders, pooled in to get their father a mansion in the suburbs of Boulder, Colorado. He even said that it brought a tear to his eyes.

“For y’all three to do, you know, wanna put it together so to make sure I’m straight when you are gone. That's unbelievable, son. It almost provokes a tear,” Sanders said about the gesture.

He owns a lot of properties around the country but none of them would ever come close to the sentimental value that this one holds.

