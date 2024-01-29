Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade recently shared his reaction to the heartwarming news of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders receiving a lavish gift from his three sons.

Sanders' sons, Deion Jr., Shilo, and Shedeur, purchased a $3 million mansion for their father. Reacting to the news posted by Bleacher Report on Instagram, the $170 million-worth Hall of Famer said:

"This! Love."

The grand gesture was captured in a viral video by Sanders Jr.’s YouTube channel WellOffMedia showing the emotional depth of the Sanders family bond.

Coach Prime in particular was visibly moved:

“Y’all wanna make sure I’m straight when y’all gone… It almost provokes a tear.”

The $3 million mansion just outside the city of Boulder is a luxurious abode, featuring a dedicated workout room, a refreshing pool, a movie theater and a gourmet wine room. The terrace offers a breathtaking panorama of valleys and a flowing river.

Deion Sanders reveals with whom he'll live after retirement

Preparing for life after coaching his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, at the Colorado Buffaloes, Coach Prime disclosed his living arrangements post-retirement.

In a recent video, the Hall of Famer announced his intention to reside with his eldest son, Deion "Bucky" Sanders Jr., once the younger siblings pursue their NFL dreams.

Both Shilo and Shedeur are expected to declare for the 2025 NFL draft.

Coach Prime expressed his belief that Bucky would choose to stay with him:

"Bucky ain't going nowhere. Bucky is with daddy."

The heartwarming gesture of the three brothers pooling resources to purchase the new house moved Coach Prime.

