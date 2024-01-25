Shilo Sanders found himself amid an unusual collaboration as his father and Colorado coach, Deion Sanders, joined forces with Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett to impart invaluable advice to the Colorado safety.

Deion, flanked by another basketball legend, Paul Pierce, had a candid conversation addressing the dedication required in sports.

The interaction, featured on the latest episode of Amazon Prime show "Coach Prime," aimed to instill a sense of responsibility and determination in Shilo Sanders, who has demonstrated individual success in the past season.

The young talent, seeking guidance from these seasoned legends, received firsthand insights into the demanding nature of their respective sports.

"You get a chance, you gotta go," Garnett said. "The kids’ efforts aren’t at par with what I’d like to see. Because game speed is game speed. Game speed ain't cool, nothing cool about the game. It’s too many primadonas and not enough responsibilities."

Deion Sanders, valued at $45 million, per Yahoo, seconded Garnett’s thoughts:

“It wasn’t like it is now. We had to really go get it. That’s offensive, man.”

Shilo Sanders has recently hinted at a potential groundbreaking name, image and likeness deal with Nike, which could be worth millions.

Despite Colorado's challenging 4-8 season, Coach Prime remains optimistic about the team’s future. The Buffaloes are already getting in the groove with training for the upcoming season.

Shilo Sanders flaunts 'icy-ride' on vacation

The Colorado safety is taking full advantage of the college football offseason break with an impressive icy vacation. Fresh from his runway appearance for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week, Shilo, whose On3 NIL valuation stands at $1.1 million, shared glimpses of his chilly adventures.

Although the location is unknown, Shilo didn't hesitate to treat fans to stunning views of icy landscapes. He also flaunted his snowmobile, offering a 360-degree panorama of the snow-covered hills he was exploring.

