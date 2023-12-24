Season 2 of the Amazon documentary on Deion Sanders, "Coach Prime," was released earlier in December. The docuseries follows Sanders' journey as the Colorado coach from when he joined in December 2022. In the new season of "Coach Prime," the Pro Football Hall of Famer also gave insights about what he thinks about his kids.

Sanders' eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky, has been helping his dad grow his brand as a coach since his Jackson State days. In "Coach Prime," Sanders called Bucky his most talented young man, believing that the 30-year-old has "always been gifted."

"Bucky is arguably my most talented young man," Deion Sanders said in a clip he shared on Instagram. "He's a college graduate from SMU. He’s always been gifted a multitude of things. But I don't know if he had a direction.

"He just slowly but surely found himself on the other side of the camera. It began just a hobby, but now he’s one of the pivotal players in his space."

The video also shows Deion Jr. talking about his dad and saying that he isn't going to give anything to anybody, probably talking about his siblings and himself. According to Bucky, everybody in the Sanders family has to go out and make a name for themselves.

The entrepreneur has been climbing the ladder with his work for the Buffaloes. So, he has at least fulfilled that one thing Coach Prime demands from his kids.

Deion Sanders' entrepreneurial son

Like Deion Sanders said in the clip, his son Bucky is a graduate of Southern Methodist University. He also tried his luck as a football player while he was there, playing for the SMU Mustangs. But being a businessman was his calling, and he heeded that.

Sanders Jr. owns "Well Off Media," which handles the social media and PR for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes program. The NFL legend was hesitant about using social media, but he admits that Bucky has done a good job with it.

Bucky also sells Prime brand merchandise, with some from the Colorado football and through another luxury brand called Well Off Forever. The products include things like hoodies, caps, T-shirts, etc.

