How many properties does $50M worth Deion Sanders own? Exploring Coach Prime's most luxurious investments

By Shivam Pratap Singh
Modified Jan 29, 2024 05:06 IST
Colorado v Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 25: Deion Sanders head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes leads his team onto the field before the start of their game agaisnt the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders' kids made waves on social media when they gifted their dad a stunning mansion near Boulder, Colorado. Shilo, Bucky, and Shedeur Sanders pooled in for the mansion where he could live when the two Colorado football stars go on to pursue their NFL dreams. Coach Prime was moved by the gesture, saying it almost brought tears to his eyes.

With a net worth of $50 million, Sanders holds several properties, which we'll explore in this article.

How many properties does Deion Sanders own?

Deion Sanders owns multiple properties across the country. He has five houses in Texas, three apartments in New York and seven villas in California, among others. He reportedly earns as much as $1.1 million from rental income annually. But what about the most luxurious homes that he owns? Here is a little list.

The Colorado mansion

When Coach Prime arrived in Boulder, he settled on a house to live in while coaching the Buffaloes. His Rocky mountain paradise was listed for $3.97 million but it is unclear how much the Colorado boss actually paid for it. Situated in Boulder County’s Meadow Farms in Longmont, it is built in an area of 6,457 square feet.

The stunning mountain-side residence boasts a pool, workout room, and a climate-controlled wine room, among other luxurious amenities. This extravagant gift is a clear expression of gratitude from the boys to Coach Prime.

The vlog of Shedeur showing Coach Prime around the house was shared by Bucky's social media company ‘Well Off Media' on YouTube.

