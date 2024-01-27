Deion Sanders is already preparing for his life after his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, leave the Colorado Buffaloes to fulfill their NFL dreams. In a recent video, he stated that he plans to live with his firstborn, Deion 'Bucky' Sanders Jr., when that happens. Coach Prime feels the 30-year-old will go nowhere, even after the younger brother leaves for the NFL.

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders are expected to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft next year. They will be returning to play one more season of college football under their father's guidance in Boulder. Recently, the brothers' trio gifted Coach Prime a stunning home in Colorado to get him ready for such a day.

When Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders showed his dad Deion Sanders his new home in the mountains, the duo started talking about the time when the QB and his brother Shilo would go to the NFL. Coach Prime said that he believes their older brother Bucky would stay back with him.

“Bucky ain't going nowhere. Bucky is with daddy,” Sanders said.

This made Shedeur, who was enjoying a plateful of strawberries, chuckle a bit and he asked Coach Prime if he was sure about that.

“Bucky gonna stay with daddy,” Sanders said with a contentful smile.

The three brothers pooled in to pay for the new house for their father and he loved the gesture. Coach Prime even said that it provoked a tear in his eyes.

Deion Sanders' bond with son Deion ‘Bucky' Sanders Jr.

Deion Sanders' oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., tried his father's path into football but decided that it wasn't for him. He then dived into the business world, creating an empire consisting of multiple companies all dealing with different businesses.

Coach Prime has been a fan of the 30-year-old’s work in his field and even called him the most talented of his kids.

Sanders recently showered his love on Bucky through his social media. Sharing a photo of the ‘Well Off’ brand owner, Coach Prime said that he loved his son.

The junior Deion is the brain behind the social media marketing of the Coach Prime brand and the Buffaloes football program. He has done his job brilliantly, grabbing eyeballs for his father and the football program he helms.

