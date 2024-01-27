WATCH: $50,000,000 worth Deion Sanders “provokes a tear” as Coach Prime’s sons gifts him stunning home in Colorado

Deion Sanders has always been close to his kids and has shown it time and again. Now it was time for his three sons to return the favor and they did it in style. Coach Prime gave his reaction as his sons Shedeur, Shilo and Bucky pooled up to gift him a stunning home in Colorado.

In a viral video, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach looked around at the view from his new home in the mountains. He said it was unbelievable to see his sons trying to take care of their dad. He also almost had a tear in his eyes while saying that.

“For y’all three to do, you know, wanna put it together so to make sure I’m straight when you are gone. That's unbelievable, son. It almost provokes a tear,” Sanders told his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur admired the $50 million net worth holder, Coach Prime for taking care of them.

Shedeur and Shilo will declare for the NFL Draft next year and leave Colorado to pursue their NFL dreams.

Deion Sanders' special bond with his sons Bucky, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders

Coach Prime regularly posts and gives shoutouts to his kids on social media. Recently, he shared a picture of his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. and affirmed his love for him.

Sanders has also called ‘Bucky’ his most talented kid and has been pleased with the work he has done in his field.

Shilo even imitated his father in a video that left Coach Prime in splits. Shedeur talked to his dad about their vacation plans for the holidays last month and jokingly snubbed his suggestions. It is a connection that has been pleasant for the fans to watch.

