WATCH: $45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders shows off fiery moves as Colorado HC during Buffs' training session

While Colorado coach Deion Sanders is busy preparing the Buffaloes for the 2024 season, he has hit the headlines once again. Training in the gym, Coach Prime, who has a net worth of $45 million, per Yahoo, busted out some moves for his fans online.

The video was taken by the "media guy" of CU football, Deion Sanders Jr. In the reel posted on Instagram, Coach Prime motivates his fans for his "#21DaysWithPrime" challenge.

"Consistency always wins. I love you," Sanders said. "I appreciate you. I feel good. I love the vibe, I love what we're building. I'm lovin' life right now."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Sanders gave his pep talk sitting while busting some flair dance moves. Have a look:

At the onset of 2024, coach Sanders had urged his fans and followers to undergo the #21DaysWithPrime challenge, where they would have to workout and exercise for 21 days straight, aiming to "get fine in 2024."

Also read: Coach Prime showers love on eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. in latest IG post - “I love my son”

Deion Sanders and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett advise on Colorado safety

Recently, Coach Prime and Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett teamed up to provide valuable advice to Colorado safety Shilo Sanders.

The unique interaction, featured on Amazon Prime's "Coach Prime" series, showcased a candid conversation between Deion, Garnett and another basketball legend, Paul Pierce.

The focus was on instilling dedication and a strong work ethic in Shilo, who has already shown individual success in the recent season. Garnett emphasized the importance of relentless effort and said:

"You get a chance, you gotta go. The kids’ efforts aren’t at par with what I’d like to see. Because game speed is game speed. Game speed ain't cool, nothing cool about the game. It’s too many primadonas and not enough responsibilities."

Coach Prime, echoing Garnett's sentiments, reflected on the challenges they faced in their time, emphasizing the necessity of a proactive approach.

With Shilo Sanders potentially on the brink of a groundbreaking NIL deal with Nike, valued in the millions, this mentorship from two seasoned legends provides him an insight into the demands of professional sports.

The Buffs have already hit the ground running for the 2024 college football season, looking to improve on the previous season's abysmal 4-8 record.

Also read: CFB world gushes over Deion Sanders’ son’s exciting debut on Louis Vuitton’s fashion show - “Shilo might be built for this”