Coach Prime showers love on eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. in latest IG post - “I love my son”

In a touching Instagram story, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders publicly expressed his deep love for his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky.

The post, accompanied by a photo of Deion Jr., captured the essence of a father's affection for his child. Coach Prime's caption simply read:

"I love my son @DeionSanders Jr."

Deion Jr. runs the "Well Off Media" YouTube channel, featuring exclusive CU football team content and interviews.

While Shedeur Sanders, a rising star quarterback, is on the path to potential NFL stardom with an On3 NIL value of around $5 million, Coach Prime recently took a lighthearted yet competitive approach in ranking his children.

Shedeur found himself in the fourth position, according to his father, with Shilo, Deiondra and Deion Jr. claiming the top spots in the family hierarchy.

Coach Prime explained that Shilo's consistent performance on and off the field has earned him the coveted first-seed position despite occasional antics to get on his father's nerves.

Shedeur's ranking, though playful, sheds light on the dynamic and competitive nature of the Sanders family.

Deion Sanders' stand against negative recruiting

Sanders recently fired back at rival coaches allegedly engaging in negative recruiting against the Colorado Buffaloes. Players reportedly brought recordings of opposing staff members making disparaging comments about the Buffaloes during the recruiting process.

Coach Prime emphasized that his coaching staff is strictly prohibited from commenting on other schools and warned against the consequences of such actions.

In the face of alleged negative recruiting tactics that apparently involved references to Sanders' potential career moves, use of the transfer portal and the team's previous season record, Deion Sanders delivered a clear message:

"Just keep my name out of your mouth."

Shedeur Sanders takes charge of recruiting

Despite coach Sanders securing a remarkable 16-player class for 2024, led by star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the younger Sanders has taken the reins in recruiting for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Shedeur identified potential gaps in crucial positions and publicly endorsed the recruitment of LaJohntay Wester, a former wide receiver from Florida Atlantic University, to strengthen the team's offense further.

Wester, who recently entered the transfer portal, caught the attention of Shedeur Sanders with impressive collegiate stats.

Shedeur's proactive role in recruiting highlights his commitment to bolstering the Buffaloes' lineup and maintaining their competitive edge.

