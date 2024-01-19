$4.8 million NIL-valued Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur enjoys hearty meal made by mom Pilar Sanders after his fashion walk

Shedeur Sanders, the son of football legend Deion Sanders, is also a rising star in the fashion world. On3 says he’s worth $4.8 million and was one of the best transfer quarterbacks last season.

He joined his father and head coach at Colorado Buffaloes, where he broke some records, throwing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and completing 69.3% of his passes in 11 games.

But Shedeur is not just a sportsman. He recently participated in the Men's Fall-Winter 2024 Collection by Pharrell Williams in Paris, where he dazzled the audience with his style and charisma.

His mother, Pilar Sanders, was very proud of him and shared her joy on Instagram. She wrote: "IT WAS AWESOME!" and praised her son for achieving his dreams.

Recently, Shedeur's Instagram post gained attention when he shared a photo of a plate full of food.

"Mommy can you make." Pilar reposted the photo and wrote: "ME: of course hun tell me everything you want!!"

Shedeur Sanders on the runway in Paris

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders joined the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Show as models on Tuesday.

The brothers sported colorful outfits with camouflage patterns designed by Pharrell Williams, the men's creative director for Louis Vuitton.

However, Shedeur announced that he will not enter the NFL draft this year, writing on social media:

"Y’all know I’m not declaring this year. We got the pieces we need do it big this year."

Shedeur transferred from Jackson State and had an impressive debut season at Colorado. He had until Jan. 15 to change his mind and declare for the draft.

Shedeur Sanders wants Alabama players to join Colorado

After Nick Saban's retirement, Sanders posted on social media, calling to Alabama's talented players:

“Alabama players tap n,” Shedeur wrote.

