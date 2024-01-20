"Coach Prime" recently fired back at rival coaches engaging in negative recruiting against the Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders, with a reported net worth of around $50 million, disclosed that players have brought him recordings of opposing staff members, including head coaches, making disparaging comments about the Buffs during the recruiting process.

The head coach expressed his strong stance on the matter, emphasizing that his coaching staff is prohibited from commenting on other schools. Sanders warned against the repercussions:

"You don’t have to put another school down to put us up… The way you get fired is to let me hear you talk about another institution with a kid."

He highlighted instances where players recorded conversations with rival head coaches downplaying the Buffs, calling attention to the exposure that comes with such actions.

The negative recruiting tactics reportedly involve references to Deion Sanders potentially pursuing a bigger job, his use of the transfer portal and the team's 4-8 record from the previous season. Sanders addressed these comments with a straightforward message:

"Just keep my name out of your mouth."

Sanders' response is eerily similar to Will Smith’s jab at Chris Rock after he slapped the comedian on the stage for joking about his wife Jada-Pinkett Smith at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. Smith, who came back to his seat after the assault on Chris Rock, said:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

While adversity has been a constant companion for "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes, they have consistently turned challenges into motivation.

Deion Sanders urged by Colorado QB to strengthen offense

Star quarterback Shedeur Sanders has taken the reins in recruiting for the Colorado Buffaloes, despite his father, Deion Sanders, already securing a remarkable 16-player class for 2024, including top talents.

Shedeur identified potential gaps in crucial positions such as defensive tackle, cornerback, linebacker and edge-rusher, essential for protecting the Buffaloes' offensive powerhouse.

The Colorado quarterback made a bold move to strengthen the team's offense further. He publicly endorsed the recruitment of LaJohntay Wester, a former wide receiver from Florida Atlantic University (FAU), through his X account, by tweeting:

"We want @la_wester in Boulder."

Wester, a junior wide receiver, recently entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15, 2023, catching the attention of Shedeur Sanders. His collegiate career at FAU includes stats of 2,703 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

