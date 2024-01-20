Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders marks his presence to show support for sister Shelomi as UCLA beat Buffs in 76-68 showdown

Colorado football team, led by talented quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was at CU Events Center on Friday to support his younger sister, Shelomi Sanders, and the Buffaloes women's basketball team. In a major upset, the No. 3-ranked Buffs were beaten 76-68 by the No. 5 UCLA Bruins in front of a record-breaking crowd.

Shelomi Sanders has played most of her games this season from the bench. She had no appearance against UCLA after only tallying seven total minutes in the last two matchups against the Air Force Falcons and UT Arlington Mavericks.

That did not stop the Buffs and her big brother, Shedeur, who opted against declaring for the 2024 NFL draft from supporting the team while regularly appearing on the big screens to cheers from the crowd.

Shedeur Sanders courts controversy

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders recently walked the runway at the 2024 Louis Vuitton men's fall-winter show in Paris. The move by the maverick quarterback was met with derision from some college football quarters.

Former Denver Broncos reserve Nate Jackson fired the first shots toward the marketable Shedeur Sanders and his lifestyle choices after the Louis Vuitton show and its effect on the football program.

"I think it's hilariously soft and weak AF," Jackson said. "For anyone who thinks it's a good recruiting tool, like football players are going to see that and be like, 'I want to go there because I want to have an opportunity to model Louis Vuitton on the runway in Paris.'

"You're going to have a team full of Zoolanders who can't turn left. A bunch of ambi-turners. Everything is going to have to go right. So, that's going to really shrink Pat Shurmur's playbook."

Jackson continued his rant against the $4.7 million On3 NIL-valued Shedeur and even lumped in Shilo, pinpointing the brother's flashy lives as reasons why the Colorado Buffaloes would not be successful.

"But I'll tell you what, man ...," Jackson said. "I think it's horrible for the team. Whatever the over and under is on the wins for this season, go under. These guys are going to suck. Shedeur Sanders has his mind on the wrong things. Shilo Sanders is a defensive player (and) it's a little different, I think.

"But when your quarterback is being celebrated in that way, and is drinking the Kool-Aid, and he's driving the Rolls-Royce ... And it's all about him and his money ... really. That's going to be really, really bad, in my opinion."

Like his dad during his "Prime Time" days, it seems Shedeur Sanders is also a magnet for both good and bad press, but considering how his father's career turned out, the extensive criticism can only bode well for the quarterback.