$10 million NIL money for Shedeur Sanders if he stays for one more season in CFB arena: Reports

Deion Sanders' decision to move from Jackson State has benefited his son, Shedeur Sanders, massively with the quarterback's profile enhanced at Colorado.

As a result, Shedeur has seen a huge jump in his commercial endorsements and, as a result, his NIL valuation.

Appearing on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," college football analyst Joel Klatt talked about why leaving for the NFL isn't the automatic move for student-athletes like Shedeur anymore.

“It’s not as cut-and-dry as it used to be because of NIL," Klatt said. "It’s not just ‘You HAVE to go.’ There’s an element of, like, Deion is going to be there next year.

"So is Travis Hunter, because he has to be. He can’t transfer, he hasn’t graduated, so he can’t have that free second transfer. He’s going to be there. … So, in my estimation, this is the worst Colorado will be. Right now."

According to On3, Shedeur Sanders has had a tremendous $3.7 million NIL valuation jump in the past 10 weeks representing a 275% rise to his current $ 5.1 million valuation.

Klatt dropped a bombshell figure considering the fact that Shedeur is a breakout star.

“This NIL thing — we think of NIL as ‘Oh, yeah, he can make a couple million bucks.’ I think Shedeur might be able to make $10 million. … We have no idea what his ceiling is from an NIL perspective. When Deion says ‘Yeah, he’s gonna come back,’ I kind of believe him.”

Coach Prime clarifies the NFL future of Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders has a lot of sway, and earlier in the week during a Denver Broncos game, he commented on the news linking Shedeur Sanders to the NFL.

"We kind of got into it once we came here," he said. "Shilo said, ‘Oh, wow, Shedeur, look, you’re going to be in the NFL next year.' I said, ‘No, he ain’t.’"

Coach Prime further elaborated on his son's future on an episode of Bleacher Report with Taylor Rooks:

"We don't want to talk about (Shedeur declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft). … It's not what about what I'm seeing from them. It's about a whole lot of other things — teams, position, round projection, all of that plays a role. Because now, with NIL and who they are, shoot, you could make just as much money here as you can there unless you're one of the first five picks.

"But Shedeur don't wanna be two to nobody. He don't get down like that. So, people projecting him behind Caleb Williams — and Caleb Williams is phenomenal — but Shedeur ain't no backseat driver. He ain't — he drive his Maybach. He don't have a driver in it. He drives it."

If both Deion and Shedeur Sanders remain in Boulder next season, the Colorado Buffaloes could become a big threat to the more established college football programs.