$50,000,000 worth Deion Sanders opens up about struggling to become “Coach Prime” in latest IG post

In a recent Instagram post, Deion Sanders candidly shared his journey and challenges in embracing the role of "Coach Prime." With a net worth of $50 million, Sanders has faced skepticism and criticism, notably from long-time critic Jason Whitlock.

Sanders took to Instagram to share a powerful throwback picture from coaching pee-wee football in the inner city of Dallas. Despite recent criticisms from longtime skeptic Jason Whitlock, Sanders defends his coaching methods and dedication to building a cohesive team culture.

This move directly responded to critics questioning his dedication as "Coach Prime" with the Colorado Buffaloes. In the caption, Sanders emphasized:

"We've been doing this so long in the inner city in Dallas and many thought I had just start being COACHPRIME! You better asked somebody. If I Coached you or your son played against us let them know we've been about these kids for a long time."

Deion Sanders, known as "Primetime" during his playing days, transitioned seamlessly into coaching, earning the moniker "Coach Prime." Hired by Colorado from Jackson State in December 2022, Sanders quickly turned the Buffaloes into a reckoning force, earning a No. 18 ranking in the AP polls after just two games into the 2024 college football season.

Jason Whitlock's criticism of Deion Sanders

Recently, Jason Whitlock accused Coach Prime of preferential treatment towards Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

Whitlock predicted internal conflicts and a lack of cohesion within the Colorado Buffaloes, foreseeing a challenging 2024 season.

Accusing Sanders of giving preferential treatment to his sons Shedeur and Shilo, Whitlock declared, "He’s a clown."

“There are two different Colorado teams – Deion’s favorite players and then there’s the rest of the team. He got a bunch of talent and he doesn’t know how to mold it into a real team. He’s a clown,” Whitlock said

