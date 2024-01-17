"The biggest clout chaser" - Former NBA champion takes jab at Jason Whitlock for beefing with Stephen A. Smith

Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson had some sharp words for Jason Whitlock, who is also engaged in a war of words with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. On the "All the Smoke" podcast, after fellow ex-NBA player and champion Matt Barnes brought up the lengthy rant that Smith went on in his own podcast.

Jackson didn't mince his words after Barnes asked him what he thought of Whitlock.

"He rubbed me wrong every chance he got, Matt," Jackson said. "Every time I'm on the show with him, he made a point to say the worst s*** he could say to go against Black people."

Jackson shared his experience of working with Whitlock after he retired from the NBA.

"One thing people don't understand, to hate on somebody, that takes effort," Jackson said. "To spread love, that takes no effort. But to hate on somebody you got to actually sit there and build up some s**t to actually hate on somebody, and that's what (Jason Whitlock) does.

Jackson called Whitlock an intelligent individual, but then added another scathing statement.

"He uses intelligence to be the biggest clout chaser."

Exploring the beef between Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock that sparked Stephen Jackson's comments

Both Stephen A. Smith and NBA champion Stephen Jackson worked with Jason Whitlock when Whitlock was with major sports broadcasters.

Whitlock and Smith became ESPN colleagues when Whitlock returned to the network after his first stint from 2002-2006. Allegedly, it was during this time that the two locked horns, and Smith even had a clause in his contract stating he would not work with Whitlock.

After leaving ESPN in 2015, Whitlock would take the occasional potshot at Smith. However, these little jabs eventually turned into massive blows, but Smith remained silent.

However, it seems that Stephen A. Smith has had enough as he has now taken the fight to Whitlock, using sharp words and harsh criticisms to respond.

