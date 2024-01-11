"Did you tell them folks that? You b**ch": Stephen A. Smith goes off for one final time on Jason Whitlock

Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock have been going at each other for years. Recently, Whitlock warned Smith and Shannon Sharpe that he would “expose” them when the former NFL superstar was on his way out of Fox Sports. Whitlock accused them of making up stories to drum up the idea that Sharpe was “pushed out” rather than fired by FS1.

Smith subtly responded, during his public spat with Marcellus Wiley, that there’s one person he “despised” to the core. The “First Take” host made it very clear that it wasn’t Wiley he was talking about. Smith called that person “fat and no good.”

After weeks of keeping silent, Whitlock was back at it again. He had an episode on his podcast “Fearless with Jason Whitlock” that was solely dedicated to busting the “Stephen. A. Myth.” Among other things, Whitlock trolled Smith’s high school basketball career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The ESPN sports personality finally had enough and went on for minutes fiercely ripping Whitlock. One of the comments that stood out was (via Ant):

“Did you tell them how you stood outside, outside of First Take, begging me to talk to you? Did you tell them that once the same article in Deadspin came out, weeks later, you wrote a lengthy apology to me in an email, begging me to forgive you, pointing out how you were betrayed by this particular writer, so you know how I must feel that you betrayed me?

"Did you tell the folks that, you b**ch? Did you tell them, you fat piece of s**t, did you tell them that?”

Expand Tweet

The Deadspin article Stephen A. Smith referred to was published in April 2015. Greg Howard wrote about Jason Whitlock:

“Then the meeting took a turn. The most powerful black sportswriter in America launched into a long, strange monologue covering his favorite subjects: himself, his many enemies, and the unfair standards to which he believes he is held.”

The article continued:

“As things worked out, though, those young writers comprehensively refused to work with him. So did big-name ESPNers like Howard Bryant, Jemele Hill, and Stephen A. Smith, whom he tried to bring in as contributors.”

What did Jason Whitlock say to Stephen A. Smith?

It doesn’t take much to rile up Stephen A. Smith, but what Jason Whitlock said must have stung. Here’s what the former columnist carefully worded in trying to destroy his former colleague:

“Stephen A. Smith is the Kevin Hart of the sports media. Smith is a plant. Disney and ESPN installed Smith at the top of the sports media world because of his inadequacies as a journalist made him easy to control.”

Whitlock did not spare Smith’s one-game basketball career:

“My mind immediately drifted to Stephen A. Smith’s memoir. Smith’s story just doesn’t add up. 1.5 points per game. How do you average that in one game? Is there a 1.5-pointer in Division II basketball? How do you do it? It can’t be done!”

The ESPN host claimed to have sent an email to his bosses about what he was going to do. He also told his sister Carmen that he wouldn’t appear on national TV again doing what he just did.

Jason Whitlock, though, hasn’t made any promises. He may continue taking shots at Smith. One has to wonder if the “First Take” host can take Whitlock’s shots sitting down. The public war between the two isn’t likely over yet.