Former NBA champion Lamar Odom offers 3-word solution to fix the LA Lakers' struggles: "RUN THE TRIANGLE!"

The LA Lakers have found themselves stuck in another rut this season, as the NBA In-Season Tournament (IST) champions are slowly becoming one of the worst teams in the league. The Lakers are currently on a four-game losing streak after getting defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. LA currently has a 17-19 win-loss record and is ranked 11th in the Western Conference.

After witnessing the Memphis Grizzlies beat the LA Lakers (127-113) with a season-high 23 three-pointers, former Lakers champion Lamar Odom shared his thoughts on how the team could win more games again. Here's what he had to say on X:

"There is only 1 way to fix the Lakers," Odom said. "RUN THE TRIANGLE!!!!"

While modern NBA teams no longer run the triangle offense, Lamar Odom can't be blamed for making such a suggestion. The triangle was heavily utilized by legendary coach Phil Jackson, who helped the Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers win multiple championships. Odom was part of the championship-winning squad in LA that Jackson coached in 2009 and 2010.

What should the LA Lakers change before the first half of the season ends?

As of the moment, the LA Lakers are in quite a predicament considering how they aren't acting like champions after winning the In-Season Tournament. Surprisingly, they are on a losing streak and are struggling to figure out how to get back in the win column. Some believe that coach Darvin Ham is the problem, while others think the Lakers need another star or more efficient players.

Honestly speaking, most of it is true. In recent memory, Darvin Ham has made some questionable coaching decisions. Ham tends to swap out players who either have caught fire or are about to find their rhythm. He also tends to keep players who are struggling to find their shots during certain games in the rotation.

The Lakers have consistently started games strongly and ended up blowing their lead and receiving defeat as a result. This has a lot to do with Darvin Ham's system. A new coach might be something the Lakers organization wants to consider before it is too late for them.

Another aspect the Purple and Gold may want to look into is a change in the lineup. As of the moment, the Lakers struggle to keep their shots consistent, which is why they often find it difficult to keep their momentum going. While LA believes acquiring another star player would do the trick for them, what the team needs are players who can consistently drain their shots and stay on tempo.

With all that in mind, the LA Lakers need to wake up and realize what their true problems are instead of always fixating on trading for another star player.