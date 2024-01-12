Jason Whitlock continues campaign to expose Stephen A. Smith's college basketball story: "Looking for verifiable proof"

Stephen A. Smith's beef with fellow sports personality Jason Whitlock takes on a new level. This time, Whitlock has continued to expose Smith about the inaccuracies of his rival's book, "Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes."

Whitlock has been critical of Smith on more than one occasion. For background, he claimed that the journalist was "installed" as a top sports personality. Their hatred for each other has been known around the sports world and they continue to attack each other every chance they get.

Now, Whitlock is looking to dig up Smith's past on social media. He went on X to ask anyone to give him proof of what his rival did during his college basketball career. He even made fun of the ESPN analyst when he referred to him as "Stephen A. Myth" in his post.

"We're looking for anyone with verifiable proof supporting Stephen A. Myth's 'playing' career," Whitlock posted. "Please contact us. Candid pics of him as a student or basketball player at Winston-Salem State."

He posted this after Smith went on a 40-minute-long rant about Whitlock and how he despised him. The rant was a clear sign that the analyst had had enough of what the former had to say about him.

What did Stephen A. Smith say about Jason Whitlock?

Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back in his rebuttal against Whitlock. He took the chance on his podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, to berate his rival. His rant was filled with strong words, showing his genuine feelings about the columnist.

"Jason Whitlock, I said that name," Smith prefaced his rant. "It’s not a name I’ve uttered. I normally don’t do that, but it’s necessary to do now. I’ve had enough of that fat bastard, that piece of s***.

Did you tell them that once the same article in Deadspin came out, weeks later you wrote a lengthy apology to me in an email? Begging me to forgive you? ...Did you tell ‘em, you fat piece of s***. Did you tell them that?

Smith went on to talk trash about Whitlock. According to him, the former football player is worse than a white supremacist. He also doubled down on his stance of not working with him in any case.

According to the ESPN journalist, he doesn't want his name to be brought up to him again. Smith shared that he's a forgiving person, but will never find it in his heart to forgive Whitlock. He closed his rant about his rival by calling him the devil and the worst.

