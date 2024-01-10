Antoine Walker's ex, Evelyn Lozada blasts Stephen A. Smith for 'talking s**t' about her "situation" with Chad Johnson

Stephen A. Smith found a harsh denial on dating when Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada, wife of the former NBA athlete Antoine Walker, declined any linkup with him straightly.

Known for her boldness and candor, Lozada recently found herself in the public eye after expressing her resolute disinterest in any romantic involvement with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith.

Lozada's emphatic stance was rooted in her recollection of the hurtful impact of Smith's vocal commentary during her relationship with former NFL player Chad Johnson.

In an interview on The Jason Lee Show, she vividly reacted to a hypothetical scenario involving dating Stephen A. Smith. When the show host, Jason Lee showed her a photo of Smith and asked her if she would ever date her. Lozada said:

"Oh no! I would never date Stephen A. You wanna know why? I'm gonna tell you. And I'm gonna keep it a buck right here, Jason. When the sh*t happened between Chad [Johnson] and I, he was talking so much sh*t. He was one of the main people that made me feel this small. "

Further explaining her feelings on what she was going through in her struggling relationship with the player, she added:

"And because of what I was going through, I just felt like-- It was hard for me. You know how we talked about feeling revictimized? He was one of the main people that talked sh*t about my situation with Chad. He was very negative and it was difficult."

During this revealing interview, Lozada reflected on the heights of media attention encircling her relationship with Johnson, expressing how outspoken commentary from Stephen A. Smith contributed to a sense of disparagement and judgment, exacerbating her emotional turmoil.

Lozada also attested that the critical and negative remarks from Stephen A. Smith deepened her hardship, compounding feelings of victimization during a challenging period in her personal life. And that too was following the highly publicized incident involving domestic violence with Chad Johnson.

What had Stephen A. Smith said on Lozada's situation with Chad Johnson

Chad Johnson and Evelyn Lozada's relationship, once full of promise, took a troubling turn that led to a highly publicized domestic downfall. According to reports from Bleacher Report, the former NFL wide receiver's eccentric and entertaining persona led to unexpected scrutiny when he was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, with reports indicating that this wasn't his first arrest for such charges.

During an ESPN show, back in 2012, when Chad Johnson was arrested on the charges of domestic violence and hitting Lozasa in the head, Stephen A. Smith questioned Lozada's role in instigating the argument that led to the violence.

The situation reached a critical point when Johnson allegedly headbutted Lozada during a dispute, resulting in a three-inch laceration on her forehead, leading her to seek refuge with a neighbor who called the police.

Stephen A. Smith said on First Take:

“There are plenty of instances where provocation comes into consideration, instigation comes into consideration, and I will be on the record right here on national television and say that I am sick and tired of men constantly being vilified and accused of things and we stop there.”

Stephen A. Smith suggested that Evelyn Lozada should also be enquired deeply on that matter. He added:

“I’m saying, “Can we go a step further?” Since we want to dig all deeper into Chad Johnson, can we dig in deep to her?”

Subsequently, Lozada issued a statement addressing the domestic violence incident and expressing disappointment that Johnson failed to take responsibility for his actions and made false accusations against her. This led to Lozada confirming her intention to press charges, marking a significant turn in their relationship.