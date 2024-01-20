WATCH: $50,000,000 worth Deion Sanders shows off dazzling customized Colorado buffs sneakers ahead of 2024 CFB season

Deion Sanders took to social media on Friday to show off his Nike Air DT Max '96. The Colorado Buffaloes coach posted an image of the stylish sneakers with three colors — black, white and varsity maize — on his Instagram story.

Sanders also added a text to the post, which read:

"We Coming."

Sanders and Nike reunited their collaboration in July last year after the coach ended his partnership with Under Armour. It now appears that Coach Prime will market the Nike Air DT Max '96 before and during the 2024 college football season.

Per reports, Sanders had initially signed with Nike in 1992. However, their relationship turned sour, which led to an acrimonious split many years ago.

During an interview with Complex in 2017, Sanders said he would never work with Nike again. However, just over six years later, the Pro Football Hall of Famer has renewed ties with the sports apparel brand.

Notably, Sanders has been mocked by his children over his footwear in recent weeks. However, it appears that playful jibes from his family won't stop the former Jackson State coach from continuing to flaunt his upcoming signature product.

Deion Sanders net worth: How much is the Colorado Buffaloes HC worth in 2024?

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders

According to reports, Deion Sanders is worth $50 million in 2024. Per Spotrac figures, Sanders made $33,568,331 in career earnings during his 14-year NFL career.

Sanders also juggled an MLB career and made a reported $13.2 million across nine years in the majors. Furthermore, he boosted his net worth by signing endorsement deals with Nike, Pepsi, Pizza Hut, Aflac, Under Armour and American Express, among other top brands.

The two-time Super Bowl champion has continued building wealth through his football coaching career. Reports suggest that Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million deal with Colorado in December 2022.

When does the 2024 college football season start?

The 2024 college football season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 24, onwards. The regular season will run until Dec. 14.

The college football postseason is expected to commence on Dec. 20 and continue till Jan. 20, 2025.

Notably, the College Football Playoff bracket will be expanded to 12 teams from next season onwards.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes start their 2024 season against the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday, Aug. 31.