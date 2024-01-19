Deion Sanders shares a healthy bond with his children, and they constantly joke around with each other. Deion is roasted by them every once in a while for little things. His son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, recently roasted him during the Colorado Buffaloes practice session for the next season.

Well Off Media, a firm owned by Deion Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr., shared the latest Buffaloes vlog. It encapsulated a hilarious conversation between Coach Prime and his son, Shedeur Sanders.

The vlog shows Coach Prime walking toward Shedeur Sanders while he is practicing.

“Man, now why are you wearing dunks? Don't wear dunks,” Shedeur Sanders shouts as he sees Coach Prime approaching him.

The Buffaloes' head coach explains he wore the shoes because they matched.

“Told you bro, he try to steal what I got,” Shedeur Sanders replied.

This hilarious conversation between the father and son left those around them in splits.

This is not the first time Coach Prime has been trolled by his quarterback son. Last month, Shedeur Sanders jokingly rejected his father’s business proposal, suggesting his brand is at par with Prime Time. The QB also hilariously argued about his vacation plans with his father, refusing to go to multiple places in one trip. The same bond will be required when Colorado returns for the 2024 season, this time in the Big 12.

Can Deion Sanders turn Colorado's luck around in a new conference?

Deion Sanders inherited a Colorado team in shambles at the end of the 2022 season. The Buffaloes had ended the year at the bottom of the Pac-12, 1-11. A year and over 50 transfer portal recruits later, Colorado's fortunes are rising again. But a lot needs to be done to take it to the pinnacle.

Colorado managed just four wins in the 2023 season. And although that is a drastic improvement from the season before, Coach Prime’s arrival promised a lot more. The program generated extra revenue worth millions of dollars by appointing the head coach, whose net worth is $50 million. And the college football world is looking toward Boulder again after years of dormancy. Can Prime Time bring out the prime talent from his players, including sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders? The team has started their work toward adapting to the Big 12 switch by hitting the practice field in the offseason.

