"We trying to get you a pro": Deion Sanders vows to go big, locking eyes on NFL coaches for Colorado DC vacancy

Coach Deion Sanders is orchestrating a symphony of coaching changes that promise a new era for the Colorado Buffaloes.

With the departure of defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, Sanders has set his sights on the NFL, promising his team a seasoned professional to lead the Buffs' defense into the upcoming 2024 season.

In Colorado's first team meeting of the year, uploaded to YouTube by "Well Off Media" on Sunday, Deion Sanders pledged to be meticulous in his selection process.

"I can easily choose a coordinator for you, but instead of being hasty...I'd rather be right because you deserve it," Sanders said. "The NFL is just getting over and it's still some teams in the playoffs. Not only are we trying to get you a pro, but we're trying to get you a professional either from college or the NFL."

Additionally, the coaching lineup will see the addition of Devin Rispress, formerly with Florida A&M, taking on duties as the assistant director of player personnel and high school relations.

This move strengthens the Florida pipeline, a vital connection for the Buffaloes. Other positional changes, such as Brett Bartolone moving to coach tight ends and the introduction of Jason Phillips as the new wide receivers coach, set the stage for an intriguing season.

Deion Sanders' decision to retain Pat Shurmur amid defensive mystery

Deion Sanders retained Pat Shurmur as the offensive coordinator despite the winless streak witnessed toward the end of the previous season.

Shurmur, a former NFL coach, now assumes the pivotal role of orchestrating the Buffaloes' offensive strategy, armed with new weapons and an upgraded offensive line.

This retention will impact their offensive performance in the upcoming season, and Buffaloes fans eagerly await how Shurmur will leverage the enhanced offensive arsenal at his disposal.

Yet, the spotlight remains on the defensive side of the ball as Deion Sanders hinted at securing a high-profile coordinator, possibly from the NFL.

Mike Zimmer: A potential candidate for the position of DC

A figure in the search for the defensive coordinator position could be Mike Zimmer. Zimmer joined Deion Sanders' staff at Jackson State after an eight-year run as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and quickly climbed from analyst to wide receivers coach in the 2022 season.

Even after sitting away from the game for a year, Zimmer's enthusiasm for getting back to coaching falls in line with the regular season's closing for the NFL.

Zimmer's prior connection with "Coach Prime" and his nephew's presence on Colorado's coaching staff makes him a strong contender.

As Buffaloes fans hold their breath, the potential addition of Zimmer would bring a blend of NFL coaching understanding and familiarity with Coach Prime's coaching philosophy.

