"Goldberg chants at Folsom would go insanely hard": WWE legend Goldberg's son Gage Goldberg committing to Deion Sanders' Colorado thrills CFB world

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes has landed a commitment from Gage Goldberg, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Gage, who goes by his father's real name Gage A.J. Goldberg, had a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama but decided to join the Buffaloes instead.

He announced his decision on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying:

“After a great conversation, I am honored to announce that I am committing to the University of Colorado to continue my football and academic career!!!”

Gage Goldberg is a middle linebacker from Champion High School in Boerne, Texas. He is listed at 6-foot and 215 pounds and is part of the 2024 class. He is the latest addition to a Colorado class that ranks 21st in the nation, according to 247Sports.

The news was announced on Sunday, and the CFB world was quick to react.

“Dude I was such a big Goldberg fan back in the day. How fun!,” a fan reacted.

“This is so needed! Welcome to the Buffs!!!,” another commented.

"Goldberg chants at Folsom would go insanely hard," a user wrote.

“SKO BUFFS!! STOKED TO HAVE YOU!,” a fan wrote.

“Smart, Tough, Fast, Disciplined, WITH Character,” one wrote.

“MLB Gage Goldberg commits to CU. Goldberg was a tackling machine in Texas. Welcome to Boulder,” another fan tweeted.

Gage was part of the WWE legend Bill Goldberg's rivalry with Bobby Lashley in 2021 and is following in his father's footsteps not only in wrestling but also in football.

Gage Goldberg's football ascent mirrors Bill Goldberg's legacy

Gage’s father Bill Goldberg was a defensive lineman captain at Georgia and played in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Carolina Panthers.

The WWE legend also played in the World League of American Football and the Canadian Football League before becoming a wrestling superstar.

Gage will have a chance to learn from one of the best in the business, as his coach will be former NFL star Deion Sanders, who was Bill Goldberg's teammate on the Falcons in 1992.

