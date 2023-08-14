Gage Goldberg has left WWE fans impressed with his transformation over the past seven years or so.

Goldberg made his big WWE in-ring return at Survivor Series 2016. At the event, he squashed Brock Lesnar in a matter of minutes and then celebrated with his kid Gage.

Seven years later, Gage is all grown up and seems like he is regularly hitting the gym. Gage shared a few pictures on his official Instagram handle and was spotted with his father in one of the pictures. Fans were quite impressed with Gage's transformation over the past seven years.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Gage's seven-year transformation

Fans react to Gage's transformation

Goldberg on Bobby Lashley attacking his son at SummerSlam 2021

At SummerSlam 2021, Goldberg challenged Bobby Lashley for his WWE Championship. The veteran failed to defeat Lashley, and the latter won the match via referee stoppage.

After the match, Bobby Lashley kept attacking the WWE Hall of Famer and then attacked Gage as well when he tried to intervene. Goldberg later spoke with CasCast and opened up about what happened after Lashley's vicious attack.

"I didn't see sh*t. I was choking him. He goes, 'Dad, when you came over and grabbed me, you were choking me.' I was like, 'I saw you smiling man, I had to get the smile off.' The kid is impervious to pressure. He did four hours of homework before he went out and jumped in the ring with a 290-pound monster who was beating his dad up. It didn't bother him one bit. Wanda was in the back. If she was anywhere near the ring... she would have had to jump in too."

Judging by Gage's Instagram post, it seems like he won't be following his father's footsteps and aim for a wrestling career. However, it remains to be seen whether he will enter the squared circle in due course.

What do you make of Gage's incredible transformation? Drop your reactions in the comments section below.

