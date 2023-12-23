The holiday season is here and Deion Sanders and family are getting ready for a family vacation. But there is one small problem, Coach Prime and son Shedeur Sanders can't seem to agree on anything related to it. Be it the dates or places to visit, the father-son duo seem to be arguing about everything.

Colorado isn't featuring in the postseason this year, so Coach Prime and his quarterback have some time on their hands. But they find themselves disagreeing while finalizing vacation plans with Pilar Sanders. A YouTube video showed both of them humorously arguing about it.

“Can you figurе out vacation timе, plеasе? I’m straight up, I’m a busy man,” Sanders said to Shedeur.

But it looked like Shedeur already had it to the brim.

“I’m donе asking you for what I nееd, and you’rе not tеlling mе. What doеs it mеan? I’m saying, tеll mе thе datеs that is availablе,” the QB said in response.

The conversation then turned to the places they would visit during the vacation. Another flashpoint came when the Colorado Buffaloes head coach suggested Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as destinations.

Shedeur Sanders, who also wants to spend time with his mother Pilar Sanders, made it clear that he can't make the trip to two places.

“I got one for you dad, I ain’t got both,” Shedeur said.

The 21-year-old has already committed to spend time with his mother Pilar and younger sister Shelomi. And now, Deion Sanders wants him to go to two places with him. Looks like the young QB has his plates more than full this holiday season. After a season of disappointments though, he deserves all the vacation he can get.

Shedeur Sanders' struggles with his offensive line

Shedeur Sanders got hit more than he would have liked this season and many have blamed the Colorado offensive line for the ordeal. The constant pressure on the QB meant that he had less time to make a decision about the play once the ball was snapped.

It also affected the overall offense of the team, which struggled throughout the regular season.

Colorado ended the season dead last in Pac-12, with a 4-8 overall record. Sanders is trying to remedy the situation for next year by bringing in better protection through the transfer portal. He even admitted that he was doing so to protect his son better. Will the Buffaloes be able to perform better in 2024?

