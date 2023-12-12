Deion Sanders is already preparing for his next season with the Colorado Buffaloes with a single point agenda, protecting his son, QB Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado offensive line faced a lot of criticism this season for its failure to protect the quarterback. And Sanders is looking to remedy that with an OL overhaul in the transfer portal.

Coach Prime opened up about his plans after signing five-star OT Jordan Seaton. Seaton committed to Colorado for its 2024 class. The star high school prospect will be a part of a new look offensive line after the rebuild in Boulder. And head coach Sanders revealed the reason behind the rebuild itself.

“We gonna protect Shedeur you do know that. I’m not only his coach but I’m his daddy, right? You do know it hurt my heart to see my son out there getting beat down every darn game. But that’s my son. So I gotta do what I gotta do to make sure he’s straight. So I made some moves to try to assure him better protection,” Coach Prime said on Coach Reed Live.

So apart from the coaching concerns that Deion Sanders has about his offensive line, he also is especially motivated to protect his son. So he is looking for elite offensive linemen to bring into the Colorado Buffaloes football program. But his search is not just limited to commits out of high school. Coach Prime has already found some pieces of the puzzle in the transfer portal.

New look Colorado offensive line under Deion Sanders: Mission Shedeur Sanders protection

The latest member of the Colorado offensive line overhaul Jordan Seaton is a five-star prospect out of the IMG Academy. The Florida native had an interest from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators. But he chose the class of Deion Sanders rather than the SEC powerhouses

Colorado also got the commitment of four offensive linemen from the transfer portal. OL Khalil Benson from the Indiana Hoosiers has already committed to the Buffaloes along with UTEP’s Justin Meyers.

The other members of the supposedly new-look offensive line would be Tyler Johnson via the Houston Cougars and Yakiri Walker via Connecticut.

