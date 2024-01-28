Deion Sanders ex wife Pilar Sanders backs son Shilo Sanders as Colorado safety turned model shows off icy new outfit on IG

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, gave a shout-out to her son, Shilo Sanders. She reshared the Colorado Buffaloes safety turned model’s icy new outfit on Instagram.

Shilo wore a jacket with a skeletal print on it, along with black trousers and boots. He shared the snaps with fans on Instagram in the icy outfit that had a Halloween feel to it, though the holiday is long gone.

Pilar Sanders shared Shilo's IG post.

The outfit was sourced from Boulder-based clothing store Magoo’s CKC. According to the social media page of the clothing store, it also deals in cards and shoes. Shilo gave them a subtle shout-out by tagging them in the post.

It isn't the first time that Shilo has dabbled in the fashion world. He, along with QB brother Shedeur Sanders, took part in Pharrell Williams’ show at Louis Vuitton's Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

The brothers also bet with each other about a shopping spree they were about to embark on in the fashion capital. Shilo was ready for it and had already informed his bank that he was going to spend a big amount on the trip, buying clothes and other fashion accessories.

Deion Sanders joins fans in reacting to Shilo Sanders’ dapper outfit

The Instagram post by Shilo Sanders went viral on social media, drawing reactions from the college football world. Even the safety’s father and head coach, Deion Sanders, left a sweet comment.

“Son,” Sanders wrote in the comments of the post.

Here is the comment from Coach Prime and a few other reactions from the fans.

Comments from Shilo's dad, Deion Sanders and other fans.

Fan reactions to Shilo's outfit.

Apart from modeling in the offseason, Shilo is preparing to give it another go with the Buffaloes in the 2024 season before declaring for the draft.

He, along with his brothers, recently gifted his father a stunning home in Colorado since they won't be around after declaring for the NFL draft.

