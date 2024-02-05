Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a topsy-turvy 2023 season. Having his moments both on and off the field, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' son made a mark on the college football scene.

Currently enjoying the offseason, Sanders hopes to come back stronger in 2024. Having already started spring training sessions with the Buffs, the quarterback posted words of wisdom on his Instagram on Sunday.

Sitting on a quad-bike at an off-road track and enjoying the natural vibes while wearing a comfy pink hoodie and light-blue jeans, Shedeur captioned his post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"At my lowest all I had was GOD, don’t ever think I need you -@fredobang #legendary."

"Coach Prime," who has a net worth of $45 million per Forbes, had a special message for Shedeur's post, which he commented on, expressing support and belief in his son:

"Preach Son."

Screenshot via Instagram

The 21-year-old recently announced on X that he won't be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. He is committed to making a big impact with the Buffs. Sanders' stats for the 2023 season include 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, three interceptions and a quarterback rating of 63.1.

With his decision to stay for another season, Buffaloes fans can anticipate more exciting moments on the field as the quarterback aims to establish himself among the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class.

Also read: Shedeur Sanders argues with dad Deion Sanders about his $250,000 worth Lamborghini Urus being better than Coach Prime’s - “This is the S”

Shedeur Sanders advises Coach Prime's favorite son, Bucky

In a recent Instagram video, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback dropped some wisdom for Deion Sanders Jr., saying:

“Imma tell you some profound things. Learn from everybody else. Sit back and watch. When it's your time to shine, take advantage of it.”

Shedeur and his brothers also surprised Coach Prime with a lavish gift—a mansion overlooking the Flatirons in Colorado.

Also read: CFB world roasts $45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders as Coach Prime gets surprised with new crib by sons Shilo, Shedeur and Bucky - “Fakest storyline”

Will Shedeur Sanders find his name among the Heisman finalists in the 2024 college football season? Tell us your thoughts below.