Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, added a new Lamborghini Urus to his car collection. The car, which costs about $250,000, sparked a debate between him and his father over who had the better Lambo.

Shedeur had kept the make and model of his new car a secret until he came home. His brother, Deion Sanders Jr., noticed that his truck was different from their father’s Lambo. This led to a humorous and friendly debate between Shedeur and Coach Prime over who had the better Lamborghini.

Deion Sanders shared a video of this moment on social media:

“Well your Lambo looks different from daddy Lambo,” Bucky said to Shedeur.

The QB was ready with an instant answer, saying it was the newer model.

“It's the S. 2023,” Shedeur said about the car.

But then Bucky went to their father with the same question. Coach Prime flatly said that he saw no difference between the two cars.

“I don't think they look no different. A Lambo is a Lambo. The only difference is one is gray and one is black and he is no better thinking gray cause we always drive black. He wanna branch off,” Coach Prime said with a mischievous smile.

Coach Prime leaves no stone unturned in trolling his sons any chance he gets. Recently, he jokingly threatened to take away his other son Shilo Sanders' Christmas money due to him not being present to take it. It's not even the first time Shedeur has been in the line of fire.

Deion Sanders trolled Shedeur Sanders on his NFL future

After the 2024 college football season, Shedeur Sanders will join the NFL. His father, who is also his head coach, joked about how he would cope in the league without his help. He made this remark as he showed the place where he would witness his children’s professional debut.

“This is where I’m gonna sit and watch them play. And they would be sitting there like ‘I want my daddy,” Sanders jokingly said.

Deion Sanders recalled the last time his son played without his coaching. It happened at Jackson State, when he was hospitalized for a month. He said that Shedeur’s completion percentage fell from 72-74% to the 60s during that period.

