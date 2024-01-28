Deion Sanders shares demerits of his son's college life with changing generations: "Don't even know if Shedeur has ever taken a class on campus"

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders have turned heads after transferring from Jackson State. But recently, Coach Prime appeared on the Bret Boone Podcast to discuss the demerits of Shedeur's college life in Boulder. He felt that his college life was affected by the changing generation and scenario of modern education. Coach Prime also made a shocking revelation about his son's classes.

"It's so different now," Deion Sanders said on the podcasr. "Most of the schooling is online. They go to classes and I'm like 'You guys are missing the best part of college to walk around and be on campus and build an atmosphere and build relations on campus with other students outside of football'. That's the best part."

"But now you have so many kids that are just online. I don't even know if Shedeur has ever taken a class on campus in his college career."

Being a college football athlete and keeping up with the college curriculum is challenging. So, although online classes ease the pressure on players, they limit their college-life experience, which some people call the best time of their lives.

What is Deion Sanders's son Shedeur studying at Colorado?

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is majoring in Sociology at the University of Colorado. But given his talents with the ball, he is expected to make a name for himself as a professional player in the NFL, just like his father.

Shedeur Sanders is eligible to declare for the 2024 NFL draft. But the QB has decided to return for another year in Boulder before making that leap into the professional league.

