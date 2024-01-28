Coach Prime, aka Deion Sanders, received the ultimate gift from his sons – an exquisite house outside of Boulder, complete with stunning views of the Flatirons.

Deion Jr., Shedeur, and Bucky Sanders orchestrated this gesture, capturing the moment in a video shared by Well Off Media. Coach Prime explored the luxurious house, featuring a picturesque lake.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Sanders clan is a tight-knit unit yet not everyone in the CFB world is convinced. Some fans took to X to express skepticism, dismissing it as a potentially staged narrative. An X user (@MSjr81) tweeted,

“lol if this isn’t the fakest storyline, “Let’s pretend my kids bought their dad who has more money than both the kids will ever make already a house. To make sure he’s straight while we’re in the NFL. Like he’s not a head coach at a major state university getting paid millions.”

Expand Tweet

Let’s look at some other fan reactions roasting the Colorado coach:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the joyous occasion, the shadow of last season's challenges remains, with critics wary of Colorao's 4-8 season. The Buffs are already gearing up with spring practice and conditioning drills under Coach Prime's guidance.

Also read: “Disservice to these kids” - $45M worth Deion Sanders demands emphasis on financial literacy for athletes amid NIL era

Deion Sanders' Emotional Reaction to new Colorado home

Coach Prime, was brought to tears by a stunning gift from his sons – Shedeur, Shilo, and Bucky. The trio pooled their resources to present their father, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, a home in the picturesque mountains of Colorado.

The video by ‘WellOffMedia’ captured the emotional moment as Coach Prime, with a tear in his eye, admired the breathtaking view from his new residence. Overwhelmed by his sons' gesture, he expressed gratitude, stating,

"For y’all three to want to put it together... So y’all make sure I'm straight when you're gone is unbelievable."

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders, responded with admiration for his father, acknowledging his care and support over the years. Shedeur and Shilo are set to declare for the NFL Draft next year.

Bucky highlighted that the gift was a way to reciprocate the love and support Coach Prime had provided for so long. Sanders, visibly moved, acknowledged their generosity, stating, "Y'all are natural givers."

Also read: Deion Sanders reveals he wants to live with firstborn after Shedeur and Shilo declare for 2025 NFL draft: "Bucky gonna stay with daddy"