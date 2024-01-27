Colorado coach Deion Sanders is going in heavy during spring training as the college football schools enjoy the offseason.

He recently posted on Instagram from the Buffs' indoor training facility as he showed off his latest ride - a golf cart. Rocking his basic coaching outfit, the $45 million worth Coach Prime smiled for the camera and captioned the post:

"God is GREAT! What He has In store for these young men is unbelievable. I’m claiming it! Also Shoutout to a valuable partner @aflacduck y’all got me riding in style. @cubuffsfootball #CoachPrime"

Given the 4-8 record in the 2023 college football season, despite disrupting the transfer portal as soon as he arrived at Colorado, the Buffaloes coach needs a great season from his team to back his claim.

Getting in the groove early seems to be a step in the right direction. Time will tell what the 2024 college football season has in store for Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders brings the bucks to Colorado

Deion Sanders has proven to be a financial powerhouse for the Colorado Buffaloes, turning the university into a collegiate football sensation, early in his coaching tenure.

The financial impact of Sanders' presence became evident in the University of Colorado Boulder's annual financial report for fiscal year 2023, reflecting a staggering total operating revenue of $127,028,292 for all sports.

This marked a substantial $32.2 million increase from the previous year and the first instance of Colorado Athletics crossing the $100 million revenue threshold. Despite the revenue surge, the school's expenditures remained relatively consistent.

The football program, a key contributor with $50.1 million in operating revenue, managed to turn a profit of $15.1 million in 2023. Ticket sales played a significant role, generating $15.7 million, with 83% attributed to football.

Coach Prime may not have been successful on the field in his debut season, but financially he made a lot of sense for the Colorado Boulders University.

